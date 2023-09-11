Grimes Used Elon Musk’s Own Platform to Reveal Their Third Child

Grimes has got this baby-announcement thing down. First, literally hide your child from a magazine reporter; next, mention your new child while attacking her ex/co-parent on his own social-media platform? The musician confirmed reports of her third child with Elon Musk in a deleted tweet (sorry, a deleted X) to his biographer Walter Isaacson, writing, “tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” The revelation came as Isaacson is preparing to publish a biography on Musk, which reports on his third child with Grimes — named Techno Mechanicus, or Tau for short. (He joins their first son, X Æ A-12, and daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl.)

But that’s not all the drama. Isaacson’s book also mentions two more children that Musk fathered after he offered to be a sperm donor for Shivon Zilis, an executive who works for him at Neuralink. (“He really wants smart people to have kids,” she said in the biography.) Grimes reportedly didn’t know about these children; in her tweet (oh shoot, X), asking Isaacson to “tell Shivon to unblock me” and said the situation was “utterly ripping my family apart.”

Grimes later returned to Musk’s Twitter (oh my gosh, so sorry, X) to share that things were now hunky dory. “I spoke with Shivon at length finally,” she wrote, adding that they “respect each other a lot.” She also apologized to Isaacson and said she forgives “the situation” with Zilis and Musk’s twins. (“At the end of the day it all ended up for the best!” Zilis replied, calling Grimes “a total badass.”)

Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.



I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're… — Grimes (@Grimezsz) September 10, 2023

As for the new kid? “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is 👽 but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye,” Grimes added. Unless you’re having an argument on your partner’s social-media platform, of course.