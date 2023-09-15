Hugh Jackman Now a Single Man

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Maybe Hugh Jackman is going method in order to play famous loner Wolverine in Deadpool 3? He and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Jackman, are separating, according to People. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said in a statement. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” The two Aussies have two kids, both now adults, and say that, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.” This is the only statement they intend to give. They met in 1995 on an Aussie TV set for the show Corelli. This makes Jackman one in a string of recent celebrity divorcees, including Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, and Ariana Grande. We’d bet he’s wallowing by singing a slew of sad musical-theater classics about being alone, and we’d doubly bet that “On My Own” sounds beautiful sung with an Australian accent.