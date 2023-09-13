Move Over, Ben Affleck, Ice Spice Has Some Dunkin’ Ideas

But she’s still shaking ass in a Dunkin’. Photo: Dunkin’

Ice Spice has something new for you to munch on. The rapper revealed her Dunkin’ collab in a new commercial: the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, which, yes, actually has pumpkin Munchkins blended into it. And she even ran the idea by Hollywood’s biggest Dunkin’ fan, Ben Affleck. A self-proclaimed “Dunkin’ girl,” Ice Spice explains in the ad that her fans are the Munchkins, so … “Where are you going with this?” Affleck (who also directed the spot) tries other ideas — a freestyle, something with Vanilla Ice — but Ice Spice knows she’s already got a winner here. Texturally, we’re not quite onboard yet, but in concept, we’re here for Ice Spice getting her Dunkin’ bag. Did you see the 80-carat Munchkins chain she wore to the MTV VMAs? More drip than an iced coffee in the summer.