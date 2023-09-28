Ice Spice ‘Didn’t Really Care’ About What Matty Healy Said on That Podcast

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While Matty Healy was catching heat earlier this year, Ice Spice was chilling. “When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused,” she told Variety in a recent interview. “Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What?” This is the rapper’s first time publicly commenting on Healy’s controversial February appearance on The Adam Friedland Show. Podcast co-hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen spoke about Ice Spice while making racist remarks and doing mocking impressions of Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Healy responded by laughing and saying, “Yeah, that’s what Ice Spice is like.” The 1975’s lead singer also called the rapper “dumb” for not replying to a DM he sent her, while the episode introduced her as an “attractive woman who released one song.” After two months of public backlash, Healy stated during a concert that he was “genuinely sorry if I upset her, because I fucking love her” … though he later decided that the entire controversy “doesn’t actually matter.”

Ice Spice, who went on to release a remix with Healy’s ex Taylor Swift, doesn’t seem too pressed about the podcast. “But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care,” she recalled. “But that’s funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good.” Per Variety, she still considers herself to be a fan of The 1975. If Healy’s smart, he gon’ act like a fan from now on too.