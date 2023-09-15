J Balvin Is Dancing With Himself in the Video to ‘Dientes’

Take that, interpolate it back. J Balvin (and DJ Khaled, and Usher) got the beat that make your booty go [clap]. J Balvin samples Usher’s “Yeah!” on the new song “Dientes.” Dientes means teeth, a body part J Balvin asks us to show him about 90 thousand times in the song’s two minutes and 56 seconds. The at-home braces or teeth whitening kit that snags this song for their ads is going to clean up. The video features multiple Balvins and Ushers dancing together on a light-up disco floor. As well as DJ Khaled doing his very best on a DDR machine. Perhaps evoking the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s, Khaled plays an overworked prize jockey at an arcade. The tickets pile up. “Another one?” he seems to ask the camera. But everyone is super impressed with his DDR skills, and isn’t that enough?

