A Doll’s House Becomes a Dance House

Jessica Chastain is a doll who loves to dance with her pals. She danced the night away in her latest Twitter video where she shows a “#4AM” dance party with none other than bestie Jeremy Strong. “This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes,” wrote Chastain alongside a video of her and Strong wearing big pants and dancing to “Hung Up” by Madonna. Both were assumingly having a little after-party following an event hosted by Gucci where they were also seen moving and groovin’ with Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Daisy Edgar Jones, and Ayo Edebiri. But truly what’s better than a li’l private dance party with near matching sunglasses. She’s so crazy, love her!