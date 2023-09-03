Joe Jonas Has Reportedly Retained a Divorce Lawyer

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly headed for a legal split. A source told People that Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to the Game of Thrones actress. TMZ was the first to report that Jonas has been consulting with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles and is preparing to file divorce documents. He was also spotted in public a few weeks ago without his wedding ring, though he was still wearing it in an Instagram photo posted yesterday. Representatives for Jonas did not immediately return Vulture’s request for comment, while representatives for Turner declined to comment.

The pair first met when Jonas slid into Turner’s Instagram DMs in 2016. They got engaged the following year, and are now parents to a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old daughter. According to TMZ, the couple have been having marital problems for at least half a year. For the past three months, Jonas has reportedly been caring for their two young children “pretty much all of the time,” even while touring with his brothers. Turner attended the JoBros tour in New York just last month, notably sporting a “Mr. Perfectly Fine” friendship bracelet. The song is widely rumored to be about Swift’s breakup with Jonas. If a divorce happens, perhaps the track will hit a little different for Turner.