Kitty Purry Pounces Onto Peppa Pig

Katy Perry’s got the eye of the tiger and the body of Ms. Leopard. Perry will star in a Peppa Pig special next year, continuing her career of illustrious voice-over work following The Smurfs. The three-part special will center around the wedding of Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow, and Ms. Leopard is a dressmaker, according to Deadline. It’s no gay rat wedding, but it’ll do. “We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig,” president of Hasbro Entertainment Olivier Dumont said in a statement shared by Deadline. “As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard.” This is not the first time Perry has been associated with the superstar pig, having attended the Peppa Afternoon Tea Bus Tour. Perry appears to be slowly Michelle Visage–ing lately (pretending to be British), as her participation in this U.K. show comes after singing at the coronation. Other recent Katy Perry activities include: performing with a poop emoji at her Vegas residency, posing with a bale of hay to promote her shoe line, and singing in a bathroom.