Khloé Kardashian Can’t Handle Your Unsolicited Whale Pics

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Probably not the biggest fans of the ocean, those Kardashians. The ocean’s watery depths not only swallowed up one of Kim’s diamond earrings, but they are also apparently home to one of Khloé’s biggest fears. As revealed during the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé is terrified of whales. “I understand that it’s a very irrational fear, but I can’t control my phobia,” she explained on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s so bad that I can’t even watch them on videos my sisters DM whale videos because they find it funny 🫠lol.” Khloé added that she also has a “low-key” fear of the ocean, but these marine mammals freak her out so much that she can’t even look at images of them. Of course, admitting that on the internet is a surefire way to get flooded with unsolicited whale pics. “Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off,” Khloé finally tweeted. “ It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable.” Y’all, maybe it’s time to move these conversations to a “Not Khloé” group chat.

