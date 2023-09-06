Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Underwent ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’

Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both wrote on social media Wednesday about recent “urgent fetal surgery” Kardashian underwent this weekend. Last week, some Blink-182 shows were canceled due to what the band called an “urgent family matter” for Barker. We now know the urgent matter was surgery to save the life of baby Kravis Jr. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 show in June of this year. This will be the fourth child for both Barker and Kardashian. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she added. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.” On his Twitter post, Barker said that Blink-182 tour dates will resume Friday.

God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023