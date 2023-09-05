Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted… Talking

Photo: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

No, we’re being serious. When Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating rumors started swirling like a Wonka lollipop in April, it felt… forgettable. They were never actually seen together; only news of their “friendship” and casualness was rumored through Deux Moi posts and Daily Mail photos of their cars in front of each other’s houses. It was giving “my boyfriend goes to a different school.” But what’s a better okay way to soft launch your relationship than as a birthday gift to Beyoncé? The two were seen chatting in the VIP section at Bey’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium, per videos on X. Chalamet was smoking a cigarette and Jenner was here for it (literally, she was next to him.) While it wasn’t definitive proof the two had something going on, it was proof that they had at least one conversation. To give them credit, their alleged romance rumors survived Venus Retrograde, unlike some other couples.