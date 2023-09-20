Lana Del Rey Wasn’t Working at Waffle House for Clout

She could definitely break up a fight. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lana Del Rey has broken her silence on the employment allegations. That is, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she confirmed how she got the job at America’s premier dining establishment, Waffle House, known for its employees who promptly serve tasty breakfast platters that have a high risk of giving customers IBS and stay ready to throw hands with rowdy customers in the clips that make it to Twitter. Apparently, she was a regular at the Florence, Alabama, location of the diner chain with her brother and sister before deciding to cosplay as an employee and take selfies with fans in the standard-issue uniform. “We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’ ” Lana told the magazine. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.” To a person on the internet, it looked like Lana Del Rey truly started working at the joint, especially when she was given the opportunity to serve a customer. “This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup,” she explained. “I didn’t see anyone take a video of me.”

Though she appeared amused by the experience in the interview, she still doesn’t get why people cared about her impromptu Waffle House internship. “I wish my album had gone as viral,” she said. “I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for ten years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?’” Your mom called, and Lana told her to stream Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.