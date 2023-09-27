The Strike Force Five Return to Their Day Jobs

The sun is shining, the birds are singing. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The first podcast supergroup don’t need their side hustle anymore. Why, you may ask? Well, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel have the green light to return to their day jobs now that studios are done conspiring against writers and their strike can end. The charitable podcast to support their staffers while on strike will air its remaining episodes.

“Flash! Their mission complete, the founding members of Strike Force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2, and one of them to premium cable on 10/1,” the late-night avengers said in a statement, adding that “we were mostly the heroes, but you were in there, too.” “We want to thank the entire Strike Force 5 team, our wives, our special guests, and apologize to Conan O’Brien, who agreed to do the pod, but Stephen forgot to send him possible dates, and then the strike ended,” they signed off. “Goodbye for now, and hello for later, because we still have a few more episodes, unless Ryan Reynolds cuts off the cash.”

To recap: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has the privilege of being the first late-night show to air post-strike this Sunday, October 1. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! will all return to air on October 2. Late-night TV is healing.