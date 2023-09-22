Lizzo Vows to ‘Continue to Be Who I Am’ Amid Lawsuits

Lizzo at the BMAC gala. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Just as recently as September 21, a former stylist added a new lawsuit to the legal claims against Lizzo, accusing her and her team for presenting an “unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture.” (A rep for Lizzo called the new claim an “absurd publicity stunt.”) Amid the controversy that same day, Lizzo made one of her first public appearances, accepting the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition’s gala. “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you,” Lizzo said, per Billboard. “But it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are. I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on, represent, and create safe spaces for Black fat women because that’s what the fuck I do!”

Lizzo received the award from cast members of her show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. “When we found out Lizzo was being honored, we knew that we had to be here,” one said. “This has always been somebody that gives back. She cares deeply. She loves with her whole heart.” (Two former Big Grrrls dancers, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, are among those who filed the first suit against Lizzo earlier this year.) Lizzo accepted the award by seemingly addressing her tumultuous few months, saying, “I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time!” She also spoke about donating $250,000 to Black-led groups focused on youth, women, and the queer and trans communities, shouting out those groups. “I’ve been blessed to receive a lot of incredible awards,” Lizzo said. “But this one truly hits different because humanitarianism is selfless. And to be kind to someone isn’t a talent. Everyone can do it. It’s a gift that you give.”