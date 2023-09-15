Maren Morris Has One Bridge Left to Burn

Photo: Marren Morris

Maren Morris has already burned more than a few bridges in her career by being outspoken about the racism and sexism of country music and defending her LGBTQ fans, even against her own peers. Now, she’s ready to burn another — with the genre itself. The singer-songwriter released EP The Bridge on September 15, two songs she described as “incredibly key to my next step,” a connection between her country past and wherever she decides to go next. “I hung around longer than anyone should / You’ve broken my heart more than anyone could,” she sings on spiky “The Tree,” her metaphor for the industry. The video sees her literally burning down town. “Get the Hell Out of Here” is more understated, but just as clear-eyed: “I do the best I can,” she sings. “But the more I hang around here the less I give a damn.”

Morris clarified her message in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, explaining she still has “hope” for the genre, even as she distances herself from it. “I don’t want to have an adversarial relationship to country music,” she shared. But she added that experimenting in other genres, with producers like Greg Kurstin and Jack Antonoff (who helmed “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out,” respectively), has been creatively exciting. “I’ve kind of said everything I can say,” Morris continued. “I always thought I’d have to do middle fingers in the air jumping out of an airplane, but I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy.”