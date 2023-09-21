Looks Like Lucy Dacus Got Matty Healy to Be Quiet

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Matthew Baker/Getty Images

We’d expect nothing less from the queen of quote tweets. Matty Healy has deactivated his account on X (formerly Twitter) after Lucy Dacus responded to his attempt at a joke about Boygenius, her band with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. Healy initially tweeted that he’d told Dacus that the name of her band inspired him to start a group with a name combining the word “girl” and the R-slur. “I don’t really hear from her that often,” he said in the apparent punchline. Dacus swiftly checked him in the quotes, clarifying, “you don’t hear from me at all.” The 1975 singer then tweeted, “Yeah this never goes well does it,” and deactivated his account. Again, we feel like Healy could have seen the clapback coming — after all, Dacus didn’t hesitate to call Barack Obama a “war criminal :(” in the quotes when the former president included a Boygenius track on his 2023 summer playlist.

Still, Healy is no stranger to taking breaks from social media. Per Billboard, he said at a show in April that he felt like it was time for him to take a step back from the internet. “The era of me being a f—ing arsehole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough,” he reportedly declared. Maybe this’ll be the time that sticks.

Matty Healy deactivated after Lucy Dacus of boygenius responded to his tweet about her and the band. pic.twitter.com/wIvz3GfVFn — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023