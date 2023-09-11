How to Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

Like a fairy tale, last year’s MTV Video Music Awards brought us Midnights by musical Cinderella, Taylor Swift. Now, what will this year bring, you may ask? Someone might be spilling their guts on stage. Others may try their hand at playing (or inventing) bongos. Someone will most currently get slimed… oh wait, that’s the other awards show. The VMAs are back as one of the few awards shows that’s survived in the past few months due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, and it has finally made it past the starting line. If you’re still using your family’s cable package, you can check out the pre-show to start off the night, which features performances by Sabrina Carpenter and NLE Choppa (who’s promising to bring a special guest with him on stage). The pre-show begins at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on MTV and Paramount+. The main show, hosted by Nicki Minaj, comes on at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on MTV and Paramount+ as well and includes performances from Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Either way, sliming needs to be included in more awards shows.