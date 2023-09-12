See Every Pink-Carpet Look From the 2023 MTV VMAs

Cardi B and Offset. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have seemingly taken a page from Barbie’s — and Nicki Minaj’s — book as they roll out the pink carpet this year. Any color of carpet is better than Champagne at this point. Expect to see appearances from stars Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, resident hottie Megan Thee Stallion, and more broadcast live from the Prudential Center. Now let’s get to all the bejeweled celebs walking down that carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Spilling your guts has never looked so good.

Megan Thee Stallion. Illustration: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Saweetie. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pebbles Flintstone is shaking.

Doja Cat. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Someone check on Spirit Halloween’s cotton web supply.

Amelia Dimoldenberg. Photo: Jamiie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The pink hair? The clear heel? No notes.

Anitta. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kyle Gordon, a.k.a. DJ Crazy Times. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Danger and dance and a damn quirky tie.

Demi Lovato. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and Bang Chan of Stray Kids. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Colton Haynes. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sasha Colby. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mother has arrived.

Don Toliver. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Bebe Rexha. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Peso Pluma. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Peso Pluma may not be meeting Lady Gaga tonight, but at least he looks hermoso.

Jimbo. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner or mayor of Chromatica?

Ts Madison. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ts Madison just came from the Renaissance tour.

Yeonjun, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Soobin of Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A Libra looking gorgeous on a red pink carpet? Likely place for her to be.

Offset. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images