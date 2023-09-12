See Every Pink-Carpet Look From the 2023 MTV VMAs

Cardi B and Offset.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards have seemingly taken a page from Barbie’s — and Nicki Minaj’s — book as they roll out the pink carpet this year. Any color of carpet is better than Champagne at this point. Expect to see appearances from stars Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, resident hottie Megan Thee Stallion, and more broadcast live from the Prudential Center. Now let’s get to all the bejeweled celebs walking down that carpet.
Olivia Rodrigo.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Spilling your guts has never looked so good.
Megan Thee Stallion.
Illustration: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Saweetie.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Pebbles Flintstone is shaking.
Doja Cat.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Someone check on Spirit Halloween’s cotton web supply.
Amelia Dimoldenberg.
Photo: Jamiie McCarthy/WireImage
Karol G.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The pink hair? The clear heel? No notes.
Anitta.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kyle Gordon, a.k.a. DJ Crazy Times.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Danger and dance and a damn quirky tie.
Demi Lovato.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and Bang Chan of Stray Kids.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Colton Haynes.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sasha Colby.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mother has arrived.
Don Toliver.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Bebe Rexha.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Peso Pluma.
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Peso Pluma may not be meeting Lady Gaga tonight, but at least he looks hermoso.
Jimbo.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
RuPaul’s Drag Race winner or mayor of Chromatica?
Ts Madison.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ts Madison just came from the Renaissance tour.
Yeonjun, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Soobin of Tomorrow X Together.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cardi B.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A Libra looking gorgeous on a
red pink carpet? Likely place for her to be.
Offset.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images