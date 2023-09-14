Netflix Wants Another Piece of One Piece

Photo: Netflix/YouTube

Luffy & Co. will be back for more seafaring adventures on Netflix, as soon as the streamer settles with SAG-AFTRA. Netflix announced season 2 of the live-action adaptation, with a Transponder Snail doing most of the talking. “To everyone who’s been a fan of One Piece for years, and to those who experienced One Piece for the first time, thank you so much,” mangaka Eiichiro Oda said through the snail. “Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!”

One Piece is an adaptation of the manga and anime created by Oda-Sensei, about the Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew, on the quest to find the titular One Piece and become King of the Pirates. The Netflix adaptation has been a rousing success, if the number of thirst edits of Buggy the Pirate Clown are a reliable metric. There is a lot of One Piece yet to adapt, but Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein told Variety the scripts for season two are already written. Once Netflix bargains with SAG for a new contract, season 2 could be done is as few as 12 months.

ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!



And now a message directly from Oda-Sensei pic.twitter.com/VvsZ4CdaEq — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2023