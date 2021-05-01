Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Mafia Mamma. Photo: Bleeker Street

This Month’s Highlight

Mafia Mamma

The director of Twilight Catherine Hardwicke has now given us Toni Collette in Mafia Mamma. Collette stars as a suburban mom who unexpectedly becomes the heir to her grandfather’s Italian mob empire. A ridiculous concept for a ridiculous movie. (Streaming September 4.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — September 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available September 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

54

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abandon

Afflicted

American Gigolo

American History X

American Hustle

Amores Perros

An Unfinished Life

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Arrival

Asylum

Baby Boom

Bad News Bears

Beastly

Below

Beneath

Blazing Saddles

Bless the Child

Blue Chips

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Breakdown

Captive State

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Children of a Lesser God

Cocktail

Curandero

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Death On the Nile (1978)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dragonslayer

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

Elf

Event Horizon

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Frida

Ghost Team One

God’s Petting You

Good Mourning

Hamlet (2000)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hard Candy

Hecho en México

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hugo

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

In Too Deep

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Ladybugs

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death

Like Water for Chocolate

Long Shot

Married to the Mob

Memories of Me

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Nacho Libre

Nick of Time

On the Edge

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Primal Fear

Prophecy

River’s Edge

Road House

Road to Perdition

Schindler’s List

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Psychopaths

Sherlock Gnomes

Some Kind of Hero

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Striptease

Summer Rental

Super 8

Surviving Christmas

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Back-up Plan

The Best Offer

The Big Lebowski

The Blair Witch Project

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Cutting Edge

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The First Wives Club

The Hole

The Hunt for Red October

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Last Samurai

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mighty

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

The Woods

The Wrath of Becky

The Yards

Thief

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Up in Smoke

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

World Trade Center

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

Available September 4

Mafia Mamma

Available August 4

RENO 911!, season 7

The Naked Brothers Band, seasons 1-3

Available September 7

Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4 premiere

NFL Slimetime, season 3

Available September 8

Dreaming Whilst Black, premiere

Available September 9

Basic Instinct 2

Available September 12

Football Must Go On, premiere

Available September 13

MTV Video Music Awards

America in Black, season 1

Available September 14

Buddy Games, season 1

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Available September 15

The End of Sex

Available September 16

48 Hours, season 36

Available September 17

The Gold, premiere

60 Minutes

Available September 18

Superpower, premiere

Available September 19

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), seasons 1-2

Available September 20

Average Joe, season 1

Ice Airport Alaska, seasons 2-3

It’s Pony, season 2

The Surreal Life, season 1

Cursed Friends

Pet Sematary (2019)

Available September 22

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, premiere

Available September 26

72 Seconds, premiere

Available September 27

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, season 5

Survivor, season 45

The Amazing Race, season 35