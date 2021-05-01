This Month’s Highlight
Mafia Mamma
The director of Twilight Catherine Hardwicke has now given us Toni Collette in Mafia Mamma. Collette stars as a suburban mom who unexpectedly becomes the heir to her grandfather’s Italian mob empire. A ridiculous concept for a ridiculous movie. (Streaming September 4.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — September 2023
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available September 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
54
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abandon
Afflicted
American Gigolo
American History X
American Hustle
Amores Perros
An Unfinished Life
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Arrival
Asylum
Baby Boom
Bad News Bears
Beastly
Below
Beneath
Blazing Saddles
Bless the Child
Blue Chips
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Breakdown
Captive State
Carriers
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Children of a Lesser God
Cocktail
Curandero
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Death On the Nile (1978)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dragonslayer
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
Elf
Event Horizon
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Frida
Ghost Team One
God’s Petting You
Good Mourning
Hamlet (2000)
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hard Candy
Hecho en México
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hugo
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
In Too Deep
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Ladybugs
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death
Like Water for Chocolate
Long Shot
Married to the Mob
Memories of Me
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Nacho Libre
Nick of Time
On the Edge
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Primal Fear
Prophecy
River’s Edge
Road House
Road to Perdition
Schindler’s List
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven Psychopaths
Sherlock Gnomes
Some Kind of Hero
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Striptease
Summer Rental
Super 8
Surviving Christmas
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
The Back-up Plan
The Best Offer
The Big Lebowski
The Blair Witch Project
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Cutting Edge
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The First Wives Club
The Hole
The Hunt for Red October
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Last Samurai
The Longest Yard
The Loved Ones
The Mighty
The Monster Squad
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Ruins
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
The Woods
The Wrath of Becky
The Yards
Thief
To Catch a Thief
Twisted
Up in Smoke
Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
World Trade Center
World War Z
World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)
Available September 4
Mafia Mamma
Available August 4
RENO 911!, season 7
The Naked Brothers Band, seasons 1-3
Available September 7
Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4 premiere
NFL Slimetime, season 3
Available September 8
Dreaming Whilst Black, premiere
Available September 9
Basic Instinct 2
Available September 12
Football Must Go On, premiere
Available September 13
MTV Video Music Awards
America in Black, season 1
Available September 14
Buddy Games, season 1
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
Available September 15
The End of Sex
Available September 16
48 Hours, season 36
Available September 17
The Gold, premiere
60 Minutes
Available September 18
Superpower, premiere
Available September 19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), seasons 1-2
Available September 20
Average Joe, season 1
Ice Airport Alaska, seasons 2-3
It’s Pony, season 2
The Surreal Life, season 1
Cursed Friends
Pet Sematary (2019)
Available September 22
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court, premiere
Available September 26
72 Seconds, premiere
Available September 27
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, season 5
Survivor, season 45
The Amazing Race, season 35
