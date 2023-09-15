Offset Announces New Album With a Michael Jackson-Inspired Video

Offset is taking his solo career very seriously, channeling one of the most successful stars to break away from a group in his latest music video. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own,” the former Migos said in a press release. “This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.” Offset appears to keep most (but not all) of the MJ references in the Thriller era, sidestepping any later, less aspirational chapters in Jackson’s solo career. In the video for “Fan,” directed by Offset, the MJ nods include ones to “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” and Jackson’s performance at Motown 25. The single comes from Set it Off, Offset’s new album that drops October 13.