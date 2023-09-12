Olivia Rodrigo Gets Us Back!

Happy birthday to the new iPhone 15 or whatever, but the most exciting reveal of the day was Miss Teenage Dream Olivia Rodrigo’s music video for “get him back!,” the latest single off her sophomore album, Guts (don’t forget the #ShotOniPhone hashtag). Whether it’s a continued corporate collab — her second since the “brutal” music video was #madeonipad — or plot to score a Guts purple iPhone 15, Rodrigo seems to be having the time of her life raging through feelings of love and revenge as she sings cutting lines about a no-good ex with “an ego and a temper and a wandering eye.” Oof. As a million different versions of herself, Rodrigo sweetly bakes cupcakes as plates and knives are flung across the apartment, keys his car in her stride, and trashes car after car with only her mind. Lucky for us, though not for him.

