Olivia Rodrigo’s Set Was Supposed to Collapse During Her VMA Performance

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo brought the house down, literally and intentionally, during her MTV VMA performance. Dressed in a red two-piece look in a set straight out of her “Vampire” music video (which looks eerily like her favorite movie, Twilight), her set started to collapse — sparks started flying, curtains fell, and a stagehand rushed out to escort her offstage. Quickly, Rodrigo reappeared and transitioned into the next track, but people in the audience and online didn’t realize the chaos was a reference to the original video. The stage being destroyed, one could say, represents the end of a fantasy fairy-tale romance against her will. As the set was collapsing, people online feared for Rodrigo as her acting was too believable — remember, she was an actress first before taking over the charts. After she was fake–rushed off of the stage, Rodrigo started her latest single, “Get Him Back!”, accompanied by her pink dancers to help her get back to business.

i low key thought the stage was falling apart lol i was like someone is getting firedd #VMAs #NickiVMAs #OliviaRodrigo — Jalen Von (@novnelaj) September 13, 2023

I can’t be the only confused person during this Olivia Rodrigo performance. I thought the stage was catching fire and producer escorting her #VMAs — αℓєχ. (@TheLifeOfAlexx) September 13, 2023

olivia rodrigo really just got me with that stage trick lol — kay ∞ (@kaysergentt) September 13, 2023