Peso Pluma Threatened by Cartel Ahead of Tijuana Concert

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Banners with death threats against Peso Pluma have appeared in Tijuana, according to multiple sources. The banners were signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and per The Arizona Republic, they translate to “This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you).” This comes ahead of Pluma’s show at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana. According to Punto Norte, a 43-year-old man was arrested in possession of one of the banners.

Peso Pluma has come under cartel scrutiny for his narcocorridos, a subgenre of Mexican regional music that depicts the drug trade in its lyrics. Pluma has performed several songs from the POV of a Sinaloa cartel member. Pluma has not claimed to be a member of the cartel but has (per Pitchfork) said that cartels will sometimes pay for songs to be written in their honor. News of the cartel’s messaging broke hours before Peso Pluma performed at the 2023 VMAs.