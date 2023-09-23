Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline Are Reportedly Dating

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Sorry, Justin Trudeau, but Pete Davidson appears to be off the market again. Per Us Weekly, Davidson is now dating actress Madelyn Cline. The pair reportedly spent the night at the Beverly Hills Hotel and stayed for breakfast together the next morning. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats,” a source said. Reps for Davidson and Cline did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment, so how do we know that this wasn’t just a friendly overnight hangout between two baseball fans? We technically don’t, but it’s worth noting that in addition to the Us Weekly report, multiple sources confirmed to People that the couple have made their romantic relationship official. Looks like Davidson and Cline know how to cut to the chase … at least in the sense that they’ve both had exes named Chase, anyway: Davidson most recently broke up with his Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders, while Cline previously dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes. Perhaps they bonded over the fact that seeing the name of a certain national bank makes them nostalgic?