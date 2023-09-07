Allow the Quiz Lady Trailer to Introduce You to a Tatted-Up Sandra Oh

Whether as a doctor, professor, intelligence agent, or mother-slash-giant-red-panda, Sandra Oh has proven that she can handle a serious role. The trailer for upcoming R-rated comedy Quiz Lady, however, introduces us to a much sillier character. Oh stars as Jenny, who has purple-streaked hair, tattoos, acrylic nails, and some apparently bad gaydar. She’s estranged from her more uptight sister Anne (Awkwafina), but the pair reunite when their mom goes missing despite owing $80,000 in gambling debts. After the situation leads to a dognapping, Jenny convinces/forces her trivia-savvy sibling to travel across the country to try and make the cash back on a Will Ferrell-hosted game show. Along the way, the sisters bicker over sharing a bed (hey, one of them has already been on The Chair) and the use of stevia (definitely not cocaine — Jenny doesn’t even know what it looks like!) to calm panic about a live TV appearance. But despite chaos and wrist-breaking shenanigans, they’re still family: “Win or lose, we’ll do it together,” Anne promises. The full Quiz Lady cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park. The 20th Century Studios road-trip movie will park itself on Hulu on November 3.

