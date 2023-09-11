What’s the Matter With Mary Jane?

Mary Jane herself. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Let me get a hit of that Mary Jane. No, not the blunt, this casting news. Rachel McAdams is going to make her Broadway debut in Amy Herzog’s (4000 Miles, A Doll’s House) Mary Jane. The actress, known for films ranging from Mean Girls to Spotlight to Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, actually has a BFA in theater from York University, and told the Times in 2013 that “I never really wanted to be a big movie star. I never even wanted to work outside of Canada, or outside of the theatre.” Despite this, she’s never trod the boards on B’way. Mary Jane, directed by Anne Kauffman, debuted at Yale Repertory Theatre and ran Off Broadway in 2017. It follows “a single mother in an impossible family situation,” according to a press release. “Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day.” The play will begin previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 2, 2024. Between this and Mother Play, it looks like Broadway is on track to mother pretty hard this spring.