Hey, Get a Load of This Guy’s Rick and Morty Impression

These guys. Photo: Adult Swim

In the animated sci-fi multiverse of Rick and Morty, there are infinite Ricks and infinite Mortys. In our universe, there are only two of each: the old Rick and Morty, voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland, and the newly recast Rick and Morty of season seven. A brand-new trailer for the season gives fans a first listen to the new voice actor’s take on the roles, and so far the characters sound pretty darn close to the originals. Morty’s voice has dropped a smidge, but that makes sense for the awkward teen character. The trailer is really all about Rick, who is on a mission to find the version of him who killed his wife, going to therapy in hologram form, and turning himself into a leg.

In January, Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland following charges of felony domestic violence. These charges were later cleared, but they were followed by stories of inappropriate behavior in the workplace and sexual misconduct in outlets including NBC News and The Hollywood Reporter. In June, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen confirmed that Roiland would be replaced in the show’s titular roles. Adult Swim hasn’t revealed who is behind these new voices, and the new season doesn’t premiere until Sunday, October 15, at 11 p.m. Did anyone else notice a conspicuous lack of burps in the trailer? Troubling.