Rihanna, Rocky, and RZA Are Having a Riot

A$AP Rocky with our wife. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The nuclear family is back in style, and, honestly, it’s never looked so good. The public’s first look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s month-old son, Riot, were just shared by E! News. In the pics, the two parents and the baby, along with their older son, RZA, make up the happiest of families — and the most fashionable. Taken by Miles Diggs, the parents are laughing, cradling, posing, and smiling like they’re in a Sears Portrait Studio. While Rihanna is stunning in head-to-toe indigo, and Rocky is rocking a gorgeous flannel, is it wrong that the most covetable fashion is Riot’s pink corduroy two-piece fit? Send that to Vulture offices in an adult medium when you get the chance, please, Rih. And although it’s the first time Rihanna, Rocky, and Riot have been seen all together, our minds are drawn back to earlier this year, when Rocky released the song “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which included the line “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic.” Good for him, but we’re not seeing wedding rings in these pics. That’s Mother, first and foremost.