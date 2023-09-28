Ah, the Sweet Sounds of Lady Gaga With the Rolling Stones

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Releasing your first album in 18 years is a beast of burden — so the Rolling Stones got some help. Steve Jordan, Charlie Watts’s chosen successor, is filling in on drums, and Sydney Sweeney starred in the music video for lead single “Angry.” And in their latest single off the upcoming Hackney Diamonds, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder join the band. Gaga contributes bluesy, howling backing vocals to the seven-minute epic, while Wonder plays piano, Fender Rhodes, and Moog synthesizer. Producer Andrew Watt suggested Wonder join the band, according to Rolling Stone, while Gaga just happened to be passing through the same studio. “She just walked in, in front of me, and she just curled up in a ball in front of me on the floor,” Mick Jagger said. “And then someone gave her a mic, and she started singing oohs and aahs.” Gaga’s performance on the gospel-tinged power ballad may sound that visceral, but Jagger (who sounds pretty fine here himself) clarified that she recorded another take standing up.