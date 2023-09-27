SAG-AFTRA to Meet With AMPTP Monday

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Sure, the talk shows are coming back. But who’s going to be a guest if SAG is still on strike? SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP issued a joint statement Wednesday night, saying the two parties will meet for bargaining Monday, October 2. Per the statement, “Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance.”

The WGA recently ended their strike against the AMPTP after both parties struck a tentative deal on the night of Sunday, September 24. In that deal were many items that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP could pattern their agreement on, should they choose to do so. The WGA won significant gains for streaming residuals and transparency. Journalist and entertainment lawyer Jonathan Handel told Vulture that SAG may differ greatly on issues of pay and AI. “The basic wage increases may end up being a big stumbling block,” he said. SAG-AFTRA is also looking to address the proliferation of self-tape auditions post-lockdown.

To Our #SagAftraMembers:



SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Monday, Oct. 2. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance. As negotiations proceed, we will report any substantiative updates directly to you. pic.twitter.com/3t0PICBw1N — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) September 28, 2023