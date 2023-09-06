Of Course Renee Bach Defends Herself in Savior Complex

“I think some of the most wild accusations that were made about me is that I killed 800 children, I was medically experimenting on children,” Renee Bach says at the start of the trailer for HBO’s Savior Complex. “Compared to Adolf Hitler, assumed to be part of the KKK … It’s kinda like, where to begin, you know?” Where to begin, indeed. While there are a lot of documentaries about suspicious deaths, there are vastly less that feature lengthy interviews with the alleged killer. But this three-part original HBO docuseries features remarkable access to Bach, who felt “called by God” to help malnourished children in Uganda as a then-19-year-old American missionary. Years later, whistleblower accusations alleged that Bach personally treated children at her charity facility despite having no medical qualifications. She was denounced on social media as the “Angel of Death” and a horrifying example of white saviorism. Looking back, Bach insists, “I did not kill children.” Her opinion is balanced by commentary from her facility’s head nurse, activists, actual medical professionals, mothers who sued over claims that their kids died in Bach’s care, and more. Delve into the complexities of Savior Complex when it debuts on September 26.

