Who’s Winning the Saw Patrol Box Office?

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures

Months after Barbenheimer, movie fans have been creating double features with new releases at the box office. This week’s showing has concocted Saw Patrol for the horror film Saw X and the kid-friendly Paw Patrol. Unless your kid has been asking if you want to play a game, it is unlikely for someone to actually spend 3.5 hours at the movie to see both flicks. Nonetheless, Saw X is estimated to earn about $7.6 million on Friday and $17.5 million overall during opening weekend. As for the pups in Paw Patrol, they’re eyeing similar numbers, with $6.5 million on Friday and $22 million over the course of the whole weekend. Skye, Liberty, Chase, and more of the puppies have an advantage as they’re one of the only children’s movies out right now besides TMNT. Saw X has a little bit more competition with The Nun 2, It Lives, and Talk to Me still hanging around as Halloween quickly approaches. They’ll just have to prepare for a tug-of-war match with the other thrillers when October kicks off.