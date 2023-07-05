Sex Education Has One Final Test

Sex Education cast members are completing their final requirements before heading off to new projects. That is, they are returning for the fourth and final season of Netflix’s raunchy teen dramedy, out September 21. The official trailer promises the show will do what it does best — put its beloved characters in comedic sexual situations where they learn more about themselves and what it means to grow up. Everyone’s endgame couple, Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield), run into some roadblocks in their long-distance relationship (Otis is not confident about his dick pics). Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) appears to finally leave his childish bully-turned-boyfriend (Connor Swindells) by hooking up with hot people at clubs. And Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) has started a masturbation journal. Still, our sex therapist, who had no competition at Moordale, finds out he’s now a little fish in a big pond. There’s another sex therapist at his new school giving him a run for his money. Next, Gatwa will lead Doctor Who, after appearing in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with co-star Emma Mackey. Looks like Moordale wasn’t a half-bad education, after all.

This post has been updated.