Shakira Rides a Horse, Sings a Corrido With Fuerza Regida

It hasn’t even been ten days since she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, but Shakira’s already delivering another winner. Riding into your playlists is “El Jefe,” a new song with the Mexican regional band Fuerza Regida. In the corrido, her first full entry into the style of song, Shakira and singer JOP trade verses about being overworked, and underpaid. But the music video is where the real work went in, as Shakira serves her best vaquera and even rides a dancing horse (oddly, not the first one we’ve seen join a diva this year). In Shakira’s new Billboard cover, JOP revealed he got on a flight to work on the song before even hearing it. “It’s Shakira! Do you understand what I mean?” he said. “There isn’t anything else to say.” Except, maybe, that she’s La Jefa.

