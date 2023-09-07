Donald Fagen Reviews Eagles: ‘Good Band’

Bros. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Turn up the Eagles: Donald Fagen is talking, so we’re listening. Hours before Steely Dan kicks off the Eagles’ open-ended farewell tour as a “special guest,” Fagen has put to rest the idea that the bands relished a rivalry over the decades, despite some incredible songs that hint at the contrary. (Consider “Everything You Did” the shot and “Hotel California” the chaser.) “Timothy Schmit used to help out singing backup in the ’70s, and Don Henley did a couple sessions as well,” he told the Expanding Dan Substack. “Because we share a manager, I’ve run into the guys now and then over the years. Good band.” Henley’s sessions weren’t as fulfilling as Schmit’s relationship with the Dan, as the later indeed became a major dude who harmonized on Pretzel Logic, The Royal Scam, and Aja. Henley, meanwhile, had a very Mark Knopfler experience with Fagen and was fired from singing on “Peg” due to disappointing results. We’re processing this development with a tequila sunrise and Cuervo Gold.