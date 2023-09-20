Stray Kids Cancel Upcoming Shows After Minor Car Accident

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Three members of Stray Kids were involved in a minor car accident Tuesday, September 19 — according to a press release from JYP Entertainment. As reported by Billboard, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were taken to hospital after a “minor car collision.” “None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured,” the release stated. “As they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being.” Following doctors’ orders, their appearances at Milan Fashion Week and Seungmin’s Birthday YouTube Live have been cancelled. The band was set to perform at Global Citizen Festival this Saturday, but now Bang Chan, Changbin and HAN will perform as 3RACHA. Global Citizen confirmed the news on X (née Twitter).

Our support goes out to the members of Stray Kids and our hearts are with Stays everywhere.



We’ll be joined on the Global Citizen Festival stage by Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, performing as 3RACHA. https://t.co/6Bj1Y5igyT — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 20, 2023