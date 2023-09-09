SZA Dropped Some Details About Her SOS Deluxe

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

In case you snoozed and missed the moment, SZA dropped some deluxe news on Friday night. During a surprise album celebration party for SOS in Brooklyn, the singer teased that she’s almost ready to release the long-awaited new version of her sophomore album. “The deluxe is like a whole ‘nother album,” she said, per fan footage of the event shared on X. “It’s called Lana. It’s seven to ten songs. And it’ll be out this fall!” Based on this announcement, SZA has really sped up her process. SOS was released in December 2022; by contrast, there were five full years between the release of Ctrl and its deluxe. Now, we wouldn’t mind if the SOS deluxe title is somehow a hint that world-famous Waffle House employee Lana Del Rey is featuring on the project … but it’s more presumably named in reference to SZA’s real name, Solána. If we say SOS + Lana = Solána, can we call that girl math?

.@sza said the deluxe album is out this fall and it’s basically a new album pic.twitter.com/OGsFRmV3zv — Kristal (@kristalterrell) September 9, 2023