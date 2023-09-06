Grinch Girl, You Will Always Be Famous

Taylor Momsen. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The mean kids in Gossip Girl have nothing on these little kids Taylor Momsen grew up with. The Pretty Reckless bandmate and former Gossip Girl actor reunited with her co-star Penn Badgley in a September 6 episode of his podcast about middle-school stories, Podcrushed, to go over some child-star trauma. Apparently, her classmates wouldn’t let her Cindy Lou Who past go, Momsen explained. “First of all, The Grinch changed my life in a multitude of ways — one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly,” Momsen, who played Cindy when she was 7 years old, said. “Every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don’t even think the kids knew my name.” Worse, they didn’t bother to call her the character’s name in the movie. It was “just Grinch Girl.” “I got used to it, but it was alienating,” she continued. Badgley called it a simple case of kids having no filter, not jealousy, as Momsen guessed. “It was because those young children are very confident in who they are, and they’re just seeing reality,” he joked. So, the Grinch ruined a lot more than Christmas.