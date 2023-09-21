Decoding Taylor Swift’s Teeny-Tiny Handwriting

An example for the class, written in Taylor Swift’s favorite color, presumably. Photo: Author

(We thought it might be helpful for everybody to see what “large enough” handwriting looks like.) Taylor Swift — who has a storied history with the art of handwriting, in that she holds pens like her hands are claws — chose to write the 1989 (TV) track list in a small font and a color that is too close to the background. The text is written in what appears to be a dark gray and is displayed on the darkest part of the sky. Taken with the Lover track-list debacle, this has gone from “random instance” to a full-on epidemic for Swifties with bad eyesight. There’s a special place in Hell (etc., etc.) for those who don’t use alt text, so here are the song titles not on 1989 (Scooter’s Version):

17. “‘Slut!’” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

18. “Say Don’t Go” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

19. “Now That We Don’t Talk” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

20. “Suburban Legends” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

21. “Is It Over Now?” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

You’re welcome.

Obviously, “‘Slut!’” is the standout title here, and you can expect there to be many “‘Slut!’” (Taylor’s Version) costumes this Halloween. But the real heartbreaker of the crew is “Suburban Legends.” Toying with people who peaked in high school is signature Swift Americana. But we also have to account for the possibility that, when the album comes out on October 27, we’ll find that there’s a secret sixth “From the Vault” track that’s written so tiny we can’t even see it.