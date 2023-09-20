Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Have a Lot to Talk About

Girls’ night out. Photo: BeautifulSignatureIG/Shutterstock

Best believe that Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner are still making the whole place shimmer. In a way that can only be described as “the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible,” Swift and Turner were spotted out in New York City getting dinner together — and probably gossiping about Mr. Perfectly Fine himself, Joe Jonas, whom Swift famously dated. Earlier this September, Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, with sources claiming that he was a homebody and she “liked to party.” While that reasoning was highly disputed by internet sleuths, Jonas might have just been preemptively preparing himself for the inevitable: his two exes grabbing a li’l din-din together. Mr. Perfectly Fine has graduated to Mr. Probably Freaking Out. If only there were a celebrity auction that we could’ve bid on to be a fly on the wall …