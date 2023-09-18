The NFL Is Shipping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors are coming from inside the house. In a Sunday night football game on September 17, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown in the team’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And CBS announcer Ian Eagle used the auspicious moment to reference a Swift song in a nod to Kelce and Taylor Swift’s alleged relationship. “Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” Eagle said during his announcer call as Kelce basked in his glory, per Fox News. Neither party has addressed the dating rumors, though sources told The Messenger that “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out.” Back in July, Travis Kelce said he attempted to get some face-time with Swift following her Kansas City top of her Eras Tour, but was unable to link. “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me,” he told his older brother, Jason Kelce, on an episode of their New Heights podcast. “So, I took it personal.” He also wanted to give her his version of the tour’s signature keepsake. “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.” Dating or not, the venn diagram of Swifities and football fans might become a circle if they keep referencing the singer like this.