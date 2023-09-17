Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Separate After Seven Years of Marriage

Venus retrograde 2023 may have finally ended, but the relationship fallout remains. Yet another celebrity couple is calling it quits, this time Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Taylor went on Instagram to assert that the split was amicable. “AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she wrote. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.” Shumpert and Taylor first started dating 10 years ago, marrying in 2016. They have two daughters together, 7-year-old Iman Tayla or “Junie” and 3-year-old Rue Rose.