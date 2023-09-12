The Nun 2 Collects $88 Million at Box Office

Photo: Warner Bros.

The Nun 2 has conjured up a winner at the box office this weekend. The horror sequel earned $88 million worldwide against a $38.5 million budget; comparatively, the first film earned $365.6 million worldwide during its theatrical release. Directed by The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’s Michael Chaves, the film follows a nun named Sister Irene who investigates the murder of a priest, and all hell breaks loose. The Nun 2 went against another holy sequel at the box office: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The third film from the blockbuster indie breakthrough earned a measly $12.7 million during its opening weekend. It might need to light a few candles to compete with The Nun 2, especially ahead of the Halloween season.