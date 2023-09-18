The Talk, Jennifer Hudson Show Delay Premieres for WGA Strike

It’s a little less, well, talk, and a little more action for daytime talk shows supporting the writers’ strike. After Drew Barrymore decided to pause her talk show until the end of the strike — following a week of criticism and apologies — two more talk shows are also now on hold. The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk were both set to premiere today, and had gone into production without their WGA writers, but are now delaying their premieres. CBS, which produces The Talk (and distributes The Drew Barrymore Show) said in a statement to multiple outlets that it “will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date.” As for other talk shows with WGA writers, The View premiered a new season earlier this month and has yet to respond. The Kelly Clarkson Show, meanwhile, has not announced plans for a season-premiere. Bill Maher is full steam ahead with his show — but you expected that one, right?