Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado Were Down to Collab with Timbaland Again

Timbaland is giving it to us. And by “it,” we mean a reunion with his “Give It to Me” collaborators, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. On Friday, the trio dropped “Keep Going Up,” a new single off of the producer’s upcoming album. Unsurprisingly, the sound stirs up some nostalgia for the 2000s. “How you been, young lady? Does the feelin’ still drive you crazy?” Timbaland asks at the start of the track, in a reference to his 2006 hit with Furtado, “Promiscuous.” If you believe in manifestation affirmations, the lyrics are perfect source material — you’re cutting people off, finding a better love, and not buckling under pressure. In teasers posted ahead of the release, Timberlake (or should we say ”fun Justin”?) and Timbaland FaceTimed their man-eating friend to discuss the song. “You know what’s crazy to me? It’s like you mix ‘Promiscuous’ and ‘Say It Right’ energy in the same song,” Timberlake mused. Listen to the full track above to see if it delivers on that promise.

Related