Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Already Have Super Bowl Plans

Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The NFL season is only a few weeks old, but the Super Bowl is already on people’s minds. On September 24, the NFL announced that Usher would headline the big game’s halftime show; Taylor Swift fans are making plans to tune into the spectacle in the event that her new love interest, Travis Kelce, and his team the Kansas City Chiefs repeat last year’s appearance; and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have decided to go head-to-head with the ratings juggernaut by booking a competing tour date. On February 11, 2024, the pair will wrap up a four-night residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York as part of a new run of dates they just announced for their current Restless Leg Tour.

The tour, which the pair kicked off in April with a run of sold-out East Coast tour dates, is described as a celebration of Fey and Poehler’s “30 years of friendship” via an “evening of jokes, never-heard-before stories, and conversational entertainment.” Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in February, Fey said that she told fellow touring duo Steve Martin and Martin Short about her and Poehler’s plans to hit the road, and Martin suggested advertising the tour with the slogan “This tour will be just like Steve and Marty’s tour, but without the old man smell.” Take that, NFL — which, to our knowledge, has never had an earnest slogan personally copywritten for it by the comedy legend.

The tour’s new (restless) leg features stops in four new cities (Atlanta, San Francisco, Oakland, and New York) and additional shows in two others (Austin and Portland). Presale tickets will be available starting September 27 at 10 a.m. local time with code RESTLESS, and tickets will be available generally on September 29 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. The dates are as follows:

10/15/2023 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall 1/12/2024 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 1/19/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre 1/26/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic 1/27/2024 - Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre 2/7/2024 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre 2/8/2024 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre 2/9/2024 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre 2/11/2024 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre