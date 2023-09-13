Tom Girardi Reportedly Swears at Prosecutor During Mental Competency Hearing

Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tom Girardi allegedly interrupted his own mental competency hearing by muttering “Fuck you” at federal prosecutors. Girardi has been accused of embezzling over $15 million from his clients, with his ex-wife (and Real Housewife) Erika Jayne facing a $50 million racketeering lawsuit. According to Courthouse News Service, the disturbance took place while prosecution was cross-examining Dr. Stacey Wood, an expert witness for the defense who claims that Girardi lacks the mental capacity to stand trial. CNS says the expletive could not be heard from the observation pews, but prosecution brought it to the judge’s attention and the defense did not object. Prosecution suggested that the “Fuck you” demonstrated that Girardi could understand what was happening and had “nothing to lose.”

On Tuesday, Wood testified that Girardi is suffering from “moderate dementia.” If found mentally competent, he faces five counts of wire fraud in Orange County and separate federal charges in Chicago. Since Girardi was accused of embezzling money from his clients — including families of Lion Air Flight JT 610 crash victims — he has divorced, been disbarred, filed for bankruptcy, and been placed under a conservatorship by his brother.