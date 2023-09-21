The Traitors Season-Two Cast Is Reality Royalty

The Queen and the Queen. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: CBS; Getty Images

The Traitors season two has a little something for everybody. Romance-show fans have representation, strategy-show fans have representation, even fans of … Parliament? Sure, why not? Season one of The Traitors was a big hit for Peacock, a rare strategy show that slays both literally (murder) and figuratively (it’s great). The show cast half reality-TV stars and half normies, but this time they’re not bothering with the plebs. Instead, it’s all celebs all the time. Along with Alan Cumming and now his adorable dog, Lala, 21 new celebrities will face the game, pushing through challenges like being buried alive, all while trying to figure out who are the traitors in their midst. Before the show returns early next year, place your betting odds based on this cast:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris “C.T.” Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island U.K.)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (U.K. Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing With the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange Country)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

If we had to take a stance, we’d point out that an alliance of Parvati, Sandra, and Janelle, three strategy-show vets who take absolutely no bull and are great at reading people, would be unstoppable. But is it wrong that we want Ekin-Su to go all the way? And, while we love her, after watching Peppermint cry while playing Bob the Drag Queen in Dead by Daylight because she didn’t even want to digitally hit her friend … we’re a little worried about her willingness to cut throats. Still, that’s the fun of the game — learning which reality stars are ready to get evil and which ones should have stayed on the yacht.