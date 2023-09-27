Travis Kelce Thought Taylor Swift Was ‘Ballsy’ for Coming to His Game

ijbol mvp. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Everybody in (and out of) the NFL has been talking about Taylor Swift watching her rumored beau Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game on September 24. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he felt “pressure” to throw Kelce a touchdown, head coach Andy Reid joked that he set them up, and outside the team, even Patriots head grouch Bill Belichick is congratulating Kelce. It’s time for the man himself to speak now. Travis Kelce addressed the game for the first time on his September 27 podcast, New Heights, with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” he said. “That was pretty ballsy.” He added that friends and family in his suite “had nothing but great things to say about her” and that he “sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

But while Travis was pretty loud about catching Swift — “I did this to myself,” he joked of the attention — he’s quieting down about their relationship from here on. “You know, it is my personal life, and I wanna respect both of our lives,” he says now that we’re all invested. “Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying all right now will have to be kind of where I keep it.” Probably for the better — boys saying things on podcasts have given Swift a bit of trouble in the past.